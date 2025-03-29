Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 46804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Empresaria Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £11.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.08.

Empresaria Group (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresaria Group had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresaria Group plc will post 1.4388865 EPS for the current year.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

