Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Update

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EMYB remained flat at $15.71 during trading hours on Friday. Embassy Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.
About Embassy Bancorp
