Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Update

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMYB remained flat at $15.71 during trading hours on Friday. Embassy Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

