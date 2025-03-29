Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 7,520 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,833 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $8,644,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.