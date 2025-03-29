Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.80 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after purchasing an additional 916,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,225,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,771,029,000 after acquiring an additional 133,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,937,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,653,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Corning by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

