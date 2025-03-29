Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.58 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

