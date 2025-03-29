Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after acquiring an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $463,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.41. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

