Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

