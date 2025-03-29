Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 534,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.09 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

