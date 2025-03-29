Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 380 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,095,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $56,887,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $32,532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,093,000 after buying an additional 106,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 408,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.42.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $258.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

