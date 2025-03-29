Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 8.3% increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of EFN stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,229. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$21.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.78 per share, with a total value of C$499,991.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez acquired 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.06 per share, with a total value of C$57,010.36. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

