Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 8.3% increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Element Fleet Management Price Performance
Shares of EFN stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,229. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$21.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.78 per share, with a total value of C$499,991.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez acquired 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.06 per share, with a total value of C$57,010.36. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Fleet Management
About Element Fleet Management
Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.