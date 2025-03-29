Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 236,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

