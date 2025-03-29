Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 236,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.