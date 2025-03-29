Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.95.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
