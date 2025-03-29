Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 37,022 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.