Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

