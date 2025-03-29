E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

E-L Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of E-L Financial stock traded down C$32.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1,315.94. 2,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664. E-L Financial has a twelve month low of C$1,055.00 and a twelve month high of C$1,567.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,424.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,378.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

About E-L Financial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.