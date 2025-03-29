Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 3,340 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

