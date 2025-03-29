Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.37 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,830,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 312,726 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 163,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 116,989 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

GNR stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

