Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$8.69 on Friday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$9.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.15.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

