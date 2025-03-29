Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,358 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

