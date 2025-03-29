Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.7 %

DBM traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.99. 279,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.21. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$610.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 10,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.