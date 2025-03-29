Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.7 %
DBM traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.99. 279,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.21. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$610.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 10,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.
