DnB Asset Management AS Sells 60,356 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,356 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $689,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,320. The trade was a 14.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,701 shares of company stock valued at $41,641,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.3 %

SCHW opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

