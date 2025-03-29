DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,145 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,652,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Quanta Services by 591.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.11 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

