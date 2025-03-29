DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59,271.4% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,036,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after buying an additional 393,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $637.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $629.02 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $683.88 and a 200-day moving average of $800.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

