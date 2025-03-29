DnB Asset Management AS Buys 3,951 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $63.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.