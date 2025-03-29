DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 89,936 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,936 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 236,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

