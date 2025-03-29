Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Up 110.9% in March

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,300 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 406,400 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,547,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,399.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 3.7 %

TSLS stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

