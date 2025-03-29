Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ AMZD opened at $12.96 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

