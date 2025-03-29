Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dino Polska Price Performance
Shares of DNOPY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.26. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.
About Dino Polska
