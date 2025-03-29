Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DNOPY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.26. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino brand name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children’s food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, seasonal products, and small household appliance products.

