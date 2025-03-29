Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.37 and last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 11693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1286 dividend. This is a positive change from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
