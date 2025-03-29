Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.37 and last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 11693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1286 dividend. This is a positive change from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.