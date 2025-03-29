DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DIH Holding US Stock Down 3.5 %

DHAI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,764. DIH Holding US has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.56.

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. DIH Holding US had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

