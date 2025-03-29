DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.95 ($2.12) and last traded at €1.95 ($2.12). 18,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.99 ($2.17).

DIC Asset Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $164.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.30 and its 200 day moving average is €2.27.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

