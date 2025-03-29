DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading 1.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €7.27 ($7.90) and last traded at €7.26 ($7.89). Approximately 1,886,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.15 ($7.77).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.57.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

