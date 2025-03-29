Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in March

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DLAKY
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 2.9 %
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.