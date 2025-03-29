Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in March

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 2.9 %

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 37,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,356. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.