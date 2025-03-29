denkapparat Operations GmbH Takes $208,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.81 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.