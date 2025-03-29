denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $233,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after buying an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,486,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,636,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 718.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,224 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

