denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $195,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 1,966,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,953,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 259.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $187,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

