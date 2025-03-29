Democracy International Fund (DMCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0953 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 38.7% increase from Democracy International Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Democracy International Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:DMCY opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.83. Democracy International Fund has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $27.64.
About Democracy International Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Democracy International Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.