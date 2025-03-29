Democracy International Fund (DMCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0953 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 38.7% increase from Democracy International Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Democracy International Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DMCY opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.83. Democracy International Fund has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

