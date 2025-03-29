David Williams Buys 997,163 Shares of RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Free Report) insider David Williams purchased 997,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$35,897.87 ($22,577.28).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, David Williams acquired 738,918 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,862.13 ($16,265.49).

On Friday, March 7th, David Williams bought 177,817 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,934.86 ($4,361.55).

On Monday, March 3rd, David Williams purchased 82,211 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$3,041.81 ($1,913.09).

On Wednesday, March 5th, David Williams acquired 2,000,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,000.00 ($46,540.88).

RMA Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.75.

About RMA Global

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

