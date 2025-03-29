Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Data I/O by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621. The company has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.90. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

