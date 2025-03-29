Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 3.3 %

DIFTY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

