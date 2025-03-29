Daine Marc Weston Sells 9,595 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) VP Daine Marc Weston sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $20,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,515.64. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:GETY opened at $1.79 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

