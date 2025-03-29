Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $407.10, but opened at $396.51. Daily Journal shares last traded at $393.70, with a volume of 1,486 shares changing hands.

Daily Journal Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.22. The stock has a market cap of $543.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 12.31.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daily Journal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Daily Journal by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

