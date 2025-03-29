Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Down 63.9 %

CUTR opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $787,254.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Cutera has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cutera stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Cutera worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

