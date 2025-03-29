CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Increased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $357.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.23, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

