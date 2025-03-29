Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 15th

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

CCAP stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $649.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crescent Capital BDC

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.