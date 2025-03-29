Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 15th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

CCAP stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $649.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

