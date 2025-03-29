Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.31 ($0.16), with a volume of 1368061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.88 ($0.17).

Creo Medical Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £52.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.75.

Insider Activity at Creo Medical Group

In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Christopher Paul Hancock acquired 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £895.28 ($1,158.79). 22.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

