Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.78% of Credo Technology Group worth $1,099,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.07 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $11,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,743,335.25. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $6,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,000. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,665 shares of company stock valued at $76,241,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

