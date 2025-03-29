Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.67% of Crane NXT worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,517,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,734,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $5,712,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 98,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

