Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $119.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.