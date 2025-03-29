Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,915 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $264.93 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

